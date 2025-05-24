Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.440-2.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.500-9.730 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.18.

Autodesk Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $295.35 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autodesk stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

