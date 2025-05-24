Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.18.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1%

Insiders Place Their Bets

ADSK stock opened at $295.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.69. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after buying an additional 2,307,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $544,381,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 27,505.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,470,531 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,383,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

