Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $325.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price (up from $346.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.18.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ADSK opened at $295.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.69.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the software company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.