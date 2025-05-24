ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 613 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.52.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

