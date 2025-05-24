ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,776,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,905,000. City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 203,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $88.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

