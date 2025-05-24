Orin Green Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Orin Green Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $88.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $88.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

