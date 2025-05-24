Auxier Asset Management Has $476,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Trading Down 2.4%

INTC opened at $20.05 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.