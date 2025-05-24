Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $379,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.16 and its 200-day moving average is $236.18. The firm has a market cap of $223.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
