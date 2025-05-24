Pinney & Scofield Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,998 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2,615.3% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $7,922,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,378,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $165.95 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.29. The stock has a market cap of $389.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,999,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

