2,695 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Warm Springs Advisors Inc.

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of IYW opened at $155.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $167.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.08 and a 200-day moving average of $153.75.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.