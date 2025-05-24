Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 440,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,242,000. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF accounts for 13.2% of Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Down 0.8%

RECS stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

