1,470 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc.

Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.5% of Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $16,338,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,572.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,507.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,190.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,017.85. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,550.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,635.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

