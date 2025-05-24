Brokerages Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) PT at $140.40

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Allegion alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALLE

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $141.31 on Friday. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,820. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $116,484,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 380.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,707,000 after purchasing an additional 885,857 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 22.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $623,104,000 after purchasing an additional 878,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $108,058,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $65,175,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.