Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76, RTT News reports. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 2.630-2.680 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 20.070-20.120 EPS.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $720.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.21. Intuit has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $734.18.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This represents a 99.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intuit stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $742.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $714.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.33.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

