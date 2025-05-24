Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76, RTT News reports. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 2.630-2.680 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 20.070-20.120 EPS.
Shares of INTU opened at $720.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.21. Intuit has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $734.18.
In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This represents a 99.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $742.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $714.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.33.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
