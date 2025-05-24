RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBA
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,916,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,060,000 after purchasing an additional 358,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in RB Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,241,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,191,000 after purchasing an additional 352,530 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in RB Global by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,378,000 after purchasing an additional 753,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RB Global by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,434,000 after purchasing an additional 264,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in RB Global by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,773,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,150,000 after purchasing an additional 557,407 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RB Global Stock Performance
NYSE:RBA opened at $107.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.28. RB Global has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78.
RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
RB Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.
RB Global Company Profile
RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RB Global
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.