RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Get RB Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $950,334.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $579,311.04. This represents a 62.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $213,920.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,302.32. This trade represents a 12.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,472 shares of company stock worth $3,867,745. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,916,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,060,000 after purchasing an additional 358,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in RB Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,241,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,191,000 after purchasing an additional 352,530 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in RB Global by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,378,000 after purchasing an additional 753,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RB Global by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,434,000 after purchasing an additional 264,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in RB Global by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,773,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,150,000 after purchasing an additional 557,407 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $107.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.28. RB Global has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.