Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 16,968,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,862,000 after buying an additional 5,069,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $124,498,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $41,959,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,563,000 after buying an additional 1,240,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,164,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,308,000 after buying an additional 1,136,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of RPRX opened at $32.45 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

