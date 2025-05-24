Richmond Investment Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 638.8% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 66,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 57,661 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $356,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.34 and a one year high of $95.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.73.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

