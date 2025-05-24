Montchanin Asset Management LLC Invests $258,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,158,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,136,938,000 after buying an additional 60,497 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $752,508,000 after buying an additional 335,658 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,042,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,067,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,029,000 after purchasing an additional 169,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.85.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $254.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.05 and its 200-day moving average is $163.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

