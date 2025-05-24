Wealth Management Strategies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Management Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.3% of Wealth Management Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Team Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $127.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

