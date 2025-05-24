Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Raymond James

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.68.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,451,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,935,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.