Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) CEO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Mosley sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $7,662,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,167,061.19. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ STX opened at $112.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.32. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.74.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.