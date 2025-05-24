6,381 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Columbia River Financial Group LLC

Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

