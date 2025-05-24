North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 197.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,452 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of SCHM stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
