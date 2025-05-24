North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 27,911 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares during the period. EVERTEC accounts for about 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of EVERTEC worth $27,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 68,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 4,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Down 2.0%

EVTC stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.20%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $279,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,738.20. This trade represents a 19.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 18,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $674,469.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,395.07. This represents a 34.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,936. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna set a $39.00 target price on EVERTEC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on EVERTEC from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

