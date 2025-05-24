UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 624,181 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,247,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,181 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.63% of Pinterest worth $123,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,985 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,330,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $219,766.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,831.35. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 968,010 shares of company stock worth $31,760,067. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.