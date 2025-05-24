Best Toy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 21st

Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Walmart, Costco Wholesale, and BJ’s Wholesale Club are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are simulated shares of fictional or nominal companies used in stock-market games and trading simulators. These mock securities mirror real market dynamics—price fluctuations, order books and transaction costs—so that beginners can practice buying and selling without risking real money. Unlike actual equities, toy stocks carry no economic value and cannot be exchanged for cash. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,292,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,235. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $9.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,186,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,827. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $240.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,297,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,824,867. Walmart has a 52-week low of $64.16 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $771.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded down $9.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,027.48. The stock had a trading volume of 641,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,410. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $788.20 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market cap of $455.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $966.54 and its 200 day moving average is $969.95.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Shares of BJ traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,342. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $121.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average is $103.21.

