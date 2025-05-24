Promising Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Now – May 21st

Southern, Quanta Services, Bank of New York Mellon, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and WEC Energy Group are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate or support power from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, biomass and geothermal. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the growth of the clean-energy sector—driven by technological advances and decarbonization policies—while also facing risks tied to regulatory changes, commodity prices and project development cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE SO traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.54. 4,397,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,294. The stock has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. Southern has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.17.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.89. 594,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.26. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,165. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 10,311,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,376,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,995. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.87.

