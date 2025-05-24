WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,138 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Helium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Note Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,129,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,806,000 after purchasing an additional 228,202 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QYLD opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
