Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 942 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,573 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 82,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 91,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $12,199,967.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,404.96. This represents a 55.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 562 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $77,651.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,294.90. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,278 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,859. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.59.

NYSE:ABT opened at $131.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $99.71 and a 52-week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

