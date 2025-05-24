Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $228.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.82 and a 200-day moving average of $201.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $251.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

