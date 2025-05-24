Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $41,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.40 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.72.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

