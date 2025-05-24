iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of IWB stock opened at $318.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.30.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.