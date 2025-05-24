Centerstone Investors LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Centerstone Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $387.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.80 and a 200-day moving average of $380.16.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

