Cache Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,390 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 13,843 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total value of $2,326,567.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,656,524.09. The trade was a 11.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total value of $7,622,597.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,167.56. The trade was a 74.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,764 shares of company stock worth $35,671,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $263.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 3.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

