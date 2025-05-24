Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Buys Shares of 14,080 Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 393.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of BBDC opened at $9.06 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $954.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $64.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BBDC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Matthew Freund purchased 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $31,944.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $181,418.14. This trade represents a 21.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd purchased 34,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,949.28. This trade represents a 87.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.