Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes $248,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $130.11 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

