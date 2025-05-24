Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 729 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 565,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 654,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,248,000 after acquiring an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 370,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 121,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $130.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 87.61%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

