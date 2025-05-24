ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.