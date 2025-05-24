Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,696 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 3.9% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,157 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of AEM opened at $117.68 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $63.01 and a 12-month high of $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

