Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Buys 893 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $106.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.8975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,470.22. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,540. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

