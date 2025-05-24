Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $266.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

