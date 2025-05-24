Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. Takes $10.11 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 286,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 8.0% of Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Owen LaRue LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

