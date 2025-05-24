Brokerages Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT at $52.71

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on FOX from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $55.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FOX has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FOX will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,161,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 752.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,951,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,464,000 after buying an additional 1,722,616 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $67,471,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in FOX by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,570,000 after buying an additional 1,330,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 164,675.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,255,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,066,000 after buying an additional 1,254,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

