Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) PT at $41.67

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 814.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,600.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

