iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $390.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.84. The firm has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

