Western Wealth Management LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 17,394 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $314.65 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.44. The stock has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,276 shares of company stock worth $4,419,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

