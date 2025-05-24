PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. HSBC lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $129.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.42.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

