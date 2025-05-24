Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) is Westfuller Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Westfuller Advisors LLC owned about 1.62% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 308,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 82,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 594,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

