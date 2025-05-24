Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,641 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the software company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the software company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $407.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

