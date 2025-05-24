Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 182,180 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,646,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $634,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after acquiring an additional 319,730 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 38,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $260.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

